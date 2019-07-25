11,236 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

