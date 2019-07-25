13,925 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 570,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,284,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,107. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

