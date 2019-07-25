$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $15.90 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $13.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $63.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $63.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.76 million, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $76.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,385.60%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

STIM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, VP Peter Donato sold 8,595 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $128,323.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,333 shares of company stock valued at $533,886. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

