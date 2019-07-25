153,824 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.