16,200 Shares in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,197,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,440,000 after acquiring an additional 129,576 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 119,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 275,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 507,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE WPX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,180,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,247. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.