16,380 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 301,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.