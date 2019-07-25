17,448 Shares in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,003.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

