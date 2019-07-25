$196.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post $196.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $201.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $212.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $738.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $752.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $822.60 million, with estimates ranging from $781.10 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 49,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

