$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

NYSE HON traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.23. 704,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.20. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

