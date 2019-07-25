$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hertz Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,114,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,253,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,085,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 98,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 839,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 1,406.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 811,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 757,632 shares during the last quarter.

HTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 75,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Hertz Global has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

