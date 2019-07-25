$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to post sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. Global Partners reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full year sales of $12.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $13.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Partners.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,416,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 480,508 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 45.3% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.