2,100 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 683,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $2,357,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,898.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,337,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,228 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

