215,807 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$29.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,984. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94.

