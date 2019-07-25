225,406 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 225,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 909.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,677,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,127. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

