22,981 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 534,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

