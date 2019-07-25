231 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.