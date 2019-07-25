2,557 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,929,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.57. 669,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $163.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.