$367.25 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $367.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $376.40 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $332.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $342.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Installed Building Products news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,935 shares in the company, valued at $12,292,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,605 shares of company stock worth $7,242,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $53.84. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,747. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

