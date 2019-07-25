3,955 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $194.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

