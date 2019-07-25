3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

3M stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.29. 480,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.25. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

