4,294 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 2,341,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.