5,200 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.49. 51,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,385. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

