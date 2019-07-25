58,600 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

