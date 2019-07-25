7,473,522 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,473,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,227,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up about 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,225,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

