$96.84 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $96.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.05 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $67.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $393.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.15 million to $396.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.16 million, with estimates ranging from $424.16 million to $447.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. 547,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $3,461,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,507 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.