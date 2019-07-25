Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

