Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 183,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.