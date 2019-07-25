AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Howard Weil cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BMO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 86,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.