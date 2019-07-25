AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14,705.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,826. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,360.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

