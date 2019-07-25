AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 407,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

