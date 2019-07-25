AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after buying an additional 1,283,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 161,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $809.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

