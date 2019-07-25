AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 296 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 44.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 77.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 67.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

