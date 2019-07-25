AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,463 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 453.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 121.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 74,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,150. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

