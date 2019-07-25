AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,238 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 125,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

