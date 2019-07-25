AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $170,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3,706.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 281,320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,492. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.