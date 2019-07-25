Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 364,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $163.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay C. Horgen bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,961.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

