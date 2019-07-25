AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

AFLAC has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. AFLAC has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 3,101,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.