AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 620,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $206,973.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.