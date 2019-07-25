Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.09. Air China shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 463 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRYY. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

