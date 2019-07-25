Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 620465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -58.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -19.87%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.