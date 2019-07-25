Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 620465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$207.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

