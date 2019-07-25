Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,107,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $22.85. 3,860,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,324. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.