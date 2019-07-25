Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $146,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $2,140,691 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

