Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $2.19. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 322,252 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $262.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

