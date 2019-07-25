Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,898,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

