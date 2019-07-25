Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 124,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The company has a market capitalization of $453.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

