Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $74.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,745. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,768.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $180,162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

