Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

ALKS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 1,165,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,926.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock worth $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alkermes by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Alkermes by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

