Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.50-14.25 EPS.

Shares of ALGT traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.01. 495,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,059. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 19,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $2,912,316.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,901,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,513,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

