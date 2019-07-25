Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.5% yr/yr to ~$2.85-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ALLE traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $103.35. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $531,253.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,687.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,611 shares of company stock worth $1,498,349 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

